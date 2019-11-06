Zivania to be exported to China

The EU has reached an agreement with China regarding the protection of certain European and Chinese products. Among them is Cypriot Zivania.

The agreement covers a list of 100 European products in China and 100 Chinese products in the EU respectively.

The European catalogue of products protected in China includes products such as Cava, champagne, feta, Irish whiskey, Münchener Bier, ouzo, Polska Wódka, Porto, Prosciutto di Parma and Queso Manchego. Among the Chinese products, the list includes, for example, Pixian Dou Ban Pixian Bean Paste), Anji Bai Cha, Panjin Da Mi and Anqiu Da Jiang (Anqiu Ginger).

According to the Commission, this is a milestone agreement, which “is expected to lead to mutual commercial benefits and demand for high quality products on both sides” and reflects the two parties’ commitment to international rules as a basis for trade relations.

It is noted that China is the second destination for exports of EU agricultural foodstuffs, reaching 12.8 billion euros (over the twelve-month period between September 2018 and August 2019). It is also the second destination for EU exports of protected products, accounting for 9% of their value, including wines, agricultural products and spirits.

The Commission recalls that “the Chinese market is a dynamic, high growth market for European foodstuffs and drinks, with a growing middle class with a taste for labeled, high quality and authentic European products”.