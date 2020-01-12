Zannetou elected new Ayia Napa mayor

Christos Zannetou was on Sunday elected mayor of Ayia Napa, replacing Yiannis Karousos who resigned on his appointment as Transport Minister.
Zannetou, who held the position of deputy mayor, secured 1508 votes (59%), defeating municipal councillor Emilia Evangelou Xydia who garnered 1059. Turnout was at 77% of the 3,334 voters on the electoral roll — 2,687 Cypriots and 647 citizens of other EU states. In total 2240 Cypriots (87% of registered voters) and 460 EU citizens (55% of those registered) cast a ballot.
Both parties had ran as independents, Zannetou backed by Disy, Diko, Dipa, the Patriotic Movement and the Animal Party and Xydia by Akel, the Citizens Alliance and Solidarity.
The position vacated by Zannetou on the municipal council will be filled by runner up Deemetris Tofinis.