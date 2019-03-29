Menu
Local

Youths throw stones at police in Limassol

March 29, 2019 at 10:59am
Edited by

A group of youths threw stones at police officers who responded to a fire in an open area near Ayios Savvas Church in Ysponas, Limassol on Thursday night.

Philenews said a police patrol car sped to the scene after reports of a fire on a pile of old tyres. The fire was extinguished by the fire service.

But when police officers attempted to approach the fire vehicle they were showered with stones by a group of youths hiding nearby.

The police officers returned to their vehicle for protection. The youths got away.

Read more

Authorities agreed on measures for this year’s Easter bonfires

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
March 29, 2019

Hermes Airports ‘Lights it up blue’ for autism awareness

Bouli Hadjioannou