Youths throw stones at police in Limassol

A group of youths threw stones at police officers who responded to a fire in an open area near Ayios Savvas Church in Ysponas, Limassol on Thursday night.
Philenews said a police patrol car sped to the scene after reports of a fire on a pile of old tyres. The fire was extinguished by the fire service.
But when police officers attempted to approach the fire vehicle they were showered with stones by a group of youths hiding nearby.
The police officers returned to their vehicle for protection. The youths got away.
