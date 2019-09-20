Youth in Cyprus take to streets in climate change protest (Photos)

Pupils in Cyprus have joined the global protests to demand action on climate change, gathering outside the House of Representatives on Friday morning to make their case.

Organised by the group “Youth in Cyprus”, the march gave young people the opportunity to send a message to decision-makers that something must be done about climate change before it is too late and to press home the message that Cyprus’ Energy Action Plan 2021- 2030 is highly inadequate.

Holding banners which read: “Make Cyprus Green Again”, “Climate Change Kills”, “Denial is not a policy” and “Small acts multiplied by millions of people can transform the world”, the protest was part of the movement “The Global Climate Strike” that will see protests across the world from today until next Friday.

The march began outside the House of Representatives then the demonstrators made their way towards the Ministry of Energy where pupils chanted songs and delivered speeches outside the Ministry.

Youth for Climate Cyprus organiser Nicholas Mouros said that the youth group are giving their own battle for a future with clean water and air.

“Today we are outside the Ministry of Energy to condemn the extraction of Natural Gas. The goals we have from the EU are far behind and as a result, Cypriot citizens will pay fines and more expensive electricity bills”.

Pupils from schools all over Cyprus took part in the protest. Mouros said pupils who had written consent of their parents would not be marked as absent from school.

That particular day of the week was selected as it draws inspiration from the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s #FridaysForFuture movement.

IProtests are planned in about 150 countries to call on governments to take immediate action to limit the harmful effects of manmade climate change.

The strike will culminate in New York when Thunberg, who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her climate activism, will spearhead a rally at the United Nations headquarters

The United Nations Climate Action Summit will be held in New York on Monday September 23.