Menu
Local

Youth hospitalised after falling from height trying to evade police

November 20, 2019 at 12:05pm
Edited by

A 21 year old Indian national is in critical condition after falling from a height of six metres in his attempt to evade police in Limassol, philenews reports.

It said that on  Tuesday afternoon, another Indian national had approached members of Limassol’s bike patrol police and complained that the young man had damaged his car and was in another building. When police officers went to find him, the 21 year old was not there. A little later police were informed that a young man had fallen six metres into a shop light shaft and determined that it was the person they were looking for.

He was taken to Limassol Hospital with fractures and head injuries. Because of the critical nature of his injuries, he was transferred to the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital.

You May Also Like

Local
November 20, 2019

Limassol’s cycle lane bungle: Report finds ‘omissions and errors’

Bouli Hadjioannou
in-cyprusLocal
November 20, 2019

EU experts due in Cyprus to assess Schengen acquis implementation

Angelica Azadyants
Local
November 20, 2019

Limassol acid attack: Man to stand trial for attempted murder

Bouli Hadjioannou