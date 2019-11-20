Youth hospitalised after falling from height trying to evade police

A 21 year old Indian national is in critical condition after falling from a height of six metres in his attempt to evade police in Limassol, philenews reports.
It said that on Tuesday afternoon, another Indian national had approached members of Limassol’s bike patrol police and complained that the young man had damaged his car and was in another building. When police officers went to find him, the 21 year old was not there. A little later police were informed that a young man had fallen six metres into a shop light shaft and determined that it was the person they were looking for.
He was taken to Limassol Hospital with fractures and head injuries. Because of the critical nature of his injuries, he was transferred to the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital.