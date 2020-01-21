‘You’re Purrfect’ is Limassol’s new cat charity

You’re Purrfect Cat Sanctuary was established by Gabriella Bús, Elpitha Irene Shiokkas and Lilya De Cadenet, and aims to provide Limassol’s homeless cats with the food, medicine and love they need.
“With more cats than humans in Cyprus, everyone must take some responsibility for helping control the problem while keeping cat welfare top priority,” the charity says.
What they do:
-Neuter and spay cats to prevent the homeless cat population from growing.
-Supply cats with food and water to prevent them from fighting or becoming ill.
-Take seriously ill or injured cats to a veterinarian for diagnosis and treatment.
-Fostering kittens and cats who need time off the streets to grow or recover.
-Helping find forever homes and organising travel for cats leaving the country.
-Raising awareness and educating about cat homelessness in Cyprus.
You can volunteer, donate, or see the sweet felines available for adoption via the sanctuary’s website www.yourepurrfect.com, or find them on social media via their Facebook and Instagram profiles.
Contact telephone: 96563509
Email: [email protected]
