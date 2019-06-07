Young Loukas takes problem with parking for disabled to President (video)

A young boy in a wheelchair waited patiently at the exit of Nicosia Hospital on Friday so that he could ask President Nicos Anastasiades to do something about drivers who park their cars in spots reserved for the disabled.
Anastasiades visited the hospital to see how implementation of the general health system (GHS) was progressing and to talk to hospital staff and patients.
He also visited former President Demetris Christofias who has been in intensive care with breathing problems for a week, telling reporters later that the former president was stable.
As he was preparing to leave, Loukas asked to speak to him.
“We cannot park because people who are not authorised to do so are parking in the spots. Please do something,” the boy told the president.
The president promised that he would.
The boy’s mother told philenews said that it was Loukas’s own initiative to raise the issue with the president.