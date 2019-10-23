Menu
Local

Young Greens launch pet neutering campaign

October 23, 2019 at 11:09am
Edited by

“Neuter one, save one hundred” the Young Greens have launched a pet neutering campaign for which they have secured special prices, exclusively for vet fees.

Animal shelters are struggling to cope with stray animals, the vast majority abandoned by their owners.

The government has launched a free micro chip programme for dogs and sets asides funds for the neutering of cats — measures which have been welcomed as a step in the right direction but inadequate given the extent of the problem.

In an announcement about their campaign, the Young Greens note that neutering an animal contributes to reducing the number of strays. The uncontrolled reproduction of animals and the overpopulation of strays results in a large numbers not being able to find homes, the Young Greens said adding that neutering has also been found to increase the longevity of pets.

The campaign organisers have secured the following prices: €40  for female cats and €25 for male cats. Prices for dogs vary according to the size — €80 for large female dogs and €70 for small ones and €70 for large males and €60 for small males.

For further information contact the Young Greens on 22518074  or 99745366.

The Young Greens have clarified that they will have no financial benefit from the campaign.

Read more

Greens urge government to launch free neutering programme for dogs

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 23, 2019

Cyprus sends letter to UN regarding Turkish intentions on Varosha

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 23, 2019

Cyprus lags in pace of economic recovery (table)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 23, 2019

Special police officer arrested in corruption probe

Bouli Hadjioannou