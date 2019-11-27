Young Cypriots musicians shine on Musikverein stage once again

Young Cypriot performers had the opportunity to shine on stage with internationally acclaimed musicians at a ‘Cyprus Concert” held at the Brahms Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna on November 23. The joint performance took place at Vienna’s concert hall – the home of the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra – for the second consecutive year.
The young musicians performed on stage with internationally renowned soloists, such as prima of the Athens National Opera coloratura soprano Vassiliki Karagianni, first tenor Gianni Christopoulo, Greek soprano Yiouli Karagouni, mezzo-soprano Elsa Giannoulidou, coloratura soprano Katerina Kouri, cellist Christina Vassilis, and the Cypriot baritone Kyros Patsalides.
The rehearsals were conducted by the teachers and artistic director of the Cyprus Symphony Youth Orchestra Dr George Koundouris and maestro Dr Iakos Dimitriou.
The programme included well-known excerpts of classic composers as well as works by Cypriot composers.
The event was held under the auspices of the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports and the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC).