Young biker killed in Ayia Napa road collision

A 22 year old youth is the latest road fatality.
Andreas Andreou, 22, from Frenaros, was killed when his motorbike collided with a car driven by a 23 year old on Ayia Napa- Cape Greco avenue at around 8 pm on Sunday.
As a result of the collision, the motorbike fell into a ditch. Andreou was rushed to Famagusta Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said the conditions of the accident are under investigation.
The 22 year old biker was not wearing a helmet and did not have a driver’s licence.