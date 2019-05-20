Menu
Local

Young biker killed in Ayia Napa road collision

May 20, 2019 at 7:39am
Edited by

A 22 year old youth is the latest road fatality.

Andreas Andreou, 22, from Frenaros, was killed when his motorbike collided with a car driven by a 23 year old on  Ayia Napa- Cape Greco avenue at around 8 pm on Sunday.

As a result of the collision, the motorbike fell into a ditch. Andreou was rushed to Famagusta Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the conditions of the accident are under investigation.

The 22 year old biker was not wearing a helmet and did not have a driver’s licence.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
May 20, 2019

British couple suing Cyprus after Paphos villa damaged by landslides

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 20, 2019

Mitsero murders: Search continues for serial killer’s victims

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
May 20, 2019

Elderly tourist found dead on Paphos beach

Bouli Hadjioannou