Yoghurt marinated lamb skewers

Ingredients

1 kg of lamb thigh, cut into cubes of about 4 cm

2 cups (About 400 g) plain yoghurt (full-fat)

1 ½ cup water

½ teaspoon of cayenne or chili powder

1 teaspoon of oregano

2 cloves of grated garlic (or 1 small teaspoon of garlic powder)

1 teaspoon lemon zest (the yellow part only) + 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

3 tablespoons of melted butter

Salt, pepper, some oil for spreading

Method

Step 1:

Put 1 cup of the yoghurt in the water in a non-metal basin and stir them to mix. Add the cubes of meat, turn them to catch the mixture everywhere, cover the bowl and keep it in the fridge for 1 night.

Step 2:

The next day, if you are using wooden skewers / skewers, soak them in a basin of water for 30 minutes. Remove the meat from its marinade and dry it by wiping it with absorbent paper. Put the remaining 1 cup of yogurt in a bowl, add cayenne pepper, oregano, garlic, lemon zest and stir. Then put the meat in, stir it to catch yoghurt everywhere and leave it aside for 10-20 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the grill (on moderate / high temperature) to warm it up well.

Step 3:

Remove the meat from the yoghurt and pass it on metal or wooden skewers, shaking it lightly to remove most of the yoghurt, salt and pepper. Beat the butter in a bowl with the lemon juice to mix. Grease the hot grill and cook the skewers for about 15-20 minutes, turning them frequently and dripping over the lemon-butter mixture until they are browned well.