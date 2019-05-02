Yoghurt marinated lamb skewers

Ingredients
- 1 kg of lamb thigh, cut into cubes of about 4 cm
- 2 cups (About 400 g) plain yoghurt (full-fat)
- 1 ½ cup water
- ½ teaspoon of cayenne or chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of oregano
- 2 cloves of grated garlic (or 1 small teaspoon of garlic powder)
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest (the yellow part only) + 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons of melted butter
- Salt, pepper, some oil for spreading
Method
Step 1:
Put 1 cup of the yoghurt in the water in a non-metal basin and stir them to mix. Add the cubes of meat, turn them to catch the mixture everywhere, cover the bowl and keep it in the fridge for 1 night.
Step 2:
The next day, if you are using wooden skewers / skewers, soak them in a basin of water for 30 minutes. Remove the meat from its marinade and dry it by wiping it with absorbent paper. Put the remaining 1 cup of yogurt in a bowl, add cayenne pepper, oregano, garlic, lemon zest and stir. Then put the meat in, stir it to catch yoghurt everywhere and leave it aside for 10-20 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the grill (on moderate / high temperature) to warm it up well.
Step 3:
Remove the meat from the yoghurt and pass it on metal or wooden skewers, shaking it lightly to remove most of the yoghurt, salt and pepper. Beat the butter in a bowl with the lemon juice to mix. Grease the hot grill and cook the skewers for about 15-20 minutes, turning them frequently and dripping over the lemon-butter mixture until they are browned well.