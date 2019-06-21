Yialos Tavern & Apartments – Pissouri Bay

Yialos Tavern is mainly a Fish Tavern (also serves meat dishes) located in Pissouri Bay. Our customers have a dream sea view while enjoying our famous food

Since 1987 Yialos Restaurant is ideal for those seeking a quiet and neat place, literally on the beach. The love for the sea cuisine is shown in every dish of the family that manages the restaurant… hooking you with the affordable prices. The menu offered is a selection of Mediterranean cuisine, while apart from fresh fish and seafood dishes, other options are also offered. Open daily from morning to night whereas apartments with sea view are available for rent.

Note: Closed on Wednesdays from November until the end of January

Address: Ithakis 1, Pissouri Bay, Pissouri

Tel. 25 221747