YEU Fundraising “Our Own Donkey”

“Our Own Donkey” is the title of a Bicommunal project born from the idea of Nikola Kerezovic, one of YEU Cyprus’ volunteers.

Being an artist and a professional wood carver, Nikola wanted to create a project that could bring together artists from the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities of the island.

“Unity” is the meek wooden donkey sculpture found in the buffer zone near Ledra Palace. She stands there since May 2017, to symbolise, inform tourists and enhance the concord and understanding between the two communities in Cyprus.

Along with her donkey friends, she’s been here longer than the division, hate and intolerance. Unity stands to remind us of times in the past, where Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots used to live together in peace and harmony. Her endeavors in the buffer zone, aim to assist the troubled, battered people of Cyprus towards better days, hoping for the fruits of love and understanding, ever patient and unyielding.

The fundraising event will be an arts and crafts bazaar and its aim is to collect some money in order to create a shelter for this monument, to keep it untouched from the weather conditions of our island. Therefore, all the proceeds will go to that cause specifically. At the fundraising, there will be various local artists selling their unique work and volunteers of YEU Cyprus who will be selling second-hand clothes and some snacks.

The event will take place at the Courtyard of the Former Nicosia Town Hall, on the 20th of April 2019, from 10:00-18:00 and it is a collaboration of YEU Cyprus and the Youth Council of the Municipality of Nicosia.

