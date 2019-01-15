Yeronisos, or ”Holy Island”, lies off the coast of Agios Georgios Pegeias. Excavations undertaken by Joan Conelly and her team from New York University have established three major periods of activity on Yeronisos. These periods extend from the Chalcolithic ritual findings, advance to the Hellenistic sanctuary of Apollo and conclude to an Early Byzantine church. Yeronisos has long been a favouritedestination for pilgrims.

In her speech, Professor Joan Bretton Konelly presented archaeological evidence for the Sanctuary of Apollo’s temple, dinig rooms, dormitory facilities and dancing platform, as well as data about the young boys who seem to have been involved in rituals. It also presented new findings on the Early Byzantine Church and the communal unit.

Photos by Alexandros Kokkinos

Courtesy of the CTO