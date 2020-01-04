Yermasoyia dam set to overflow after midday

Yermasoya dam in Limassol district is expected to overflow after midday on Saturday following the island’s heavy rain over the past few days.
This is what Yermasoyia mayor Kyriacos Xydias told Cyprus News Agency, adding that protective measures have been taken, including the closure of the parking lot on the riverbed of Amathus.
At the same time, the Water Development Department announced that measures have been taken to ensure that visits to the dam by the public are carried out safely and with minimal inconvenience.
But it also urges visitors to follow police instructions and show respect towards the environment, keeping the surrounding areas clean.
