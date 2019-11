A family story with (potential) political implications is being brought to light today by the Turkish Cypriot newspaper “Yeni Duzen”.

Andri Constantinou, 57, from Limassol, talks to a Turkish Cypriot newspaper reporter about her search for her Turkish Cypriot.

Headed with “Ever since I found out that he’s my brother I’m looking for him”, Yeni Duzen writes about Andri Constantinou’s story, which reveals further details.