Yellow alert in effect, heavy rain, power outages

Today there will be local showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island with the Met Office’s yellow warning still in effect until 4pm this afternoon, while snow will continue to fall in the mountains.
Power outages have also been reported this morning due to heavy rain according to Phileleftheros with areas affected island-wide, mainly in Larnaca and Limassol.
Temperatures today will be 16 C inland and on the coast and 4 C in the mountains and will drop tonight to 7 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 0 C in the mountains.
Rain will continue on new year’s eve, new year’s day and on January 2, with snow expected to fall in the mountains.
No significant changes in temperatures are anticipated until Wednesday, but on Thursday there will be a drop to slightly below average for the time of year.