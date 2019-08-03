Yellow alert for Sunday; temperatures to hit 41 C inland, 33 C in mountains

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning that temperatures will hit 41 C degrees inland and 33 C over Troodos’ highest peaks.

The warning is in force from 1 pm to 4.30 pm on Sunday.

In its weather forecast for Sunday the Met Office said the seasonal low pressure is affecting the area.

Sunday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop in the afternoon inland and in the mountains may lead to scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.

In the morning there may be low cloud and patchy fog that will soon clear.

Temperatures on Sunday will hit 41 C inland, around 32 C on the west coast and around 33 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

Sunday night will be mainly mine with low cloud or patchy fog locally.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine, with increased local cloud in the mountains and inland in the afternoon which may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Local light fog and low cloud are possible at night and early in the morning.

Wednesday will be mainly fine.

On Monday temperatures will remain at the same levels, at above average for the time of year inland and in the mountains, but will edge down on Tuesday to average for the time of year.

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Saturday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 33 C, Limassol 32 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 32 C and Prodromos 32 C.

Humidity ranged from 39% in Nicosia to 66% in Paphos.