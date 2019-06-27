Menu
Local

Work underway to make central Larnaca accessible to disabled

June 27, 2019 at 1:17pm
Edited by

Work is underway on roads and pavements in central Larnaca to make it accessible to the disabled.

The Cyprus News Agency said that work started on Monday, June 24 and will be carried out in sections over 18 months by Kedris Construction Ltd & S. Hadjichristofi Construction Ltd Joint Venture.

The project covers the area around the castle, Kleanthis Kalogera and Mavroidi streets, Ayios Lazaros street and Armenikis Ekklisia, Kordiktonos and Vasileos Evagorou street and sections of Ermou street.

The €2.13m project is eligible for EU co-financing.

“The start of this project marks the beginning of a series of projects which will completely change the commercial centre of Larnaca,  making it fully accessible to people with disabilities,” the municipality said in an announcement.

The municipality meanwhile is preparing plans for two other projects that will complete the revamp of the centre of town — the first for Ermou, Zenon Kitreaos, N D Demetriou and Cosma Lysioti streets and the second for the Acropolis Square area.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 27, 2019

Eurostat: Half of trips by Cyprus residents within country

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 27, 2019

Eurostat: 17.4% of young Cypriots neither in work nor education

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 27, 2019

NGO holding public awareness events on plastic waste reduction

Bouli Hadjioannou