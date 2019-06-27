Work underway to make central Larnaca accessible to disabled

Work is underway on roads and pavements in central Larnaca to make it accessible to the disabled.

The Cyprus News Agency said that work started on Monday, June 24 and will be carried out in sections over 18 months by Kedris Construction Ltd & S. Hadjichristofi Construction Ltd Joint Venture.

The project covers the area around the castle, Kleanthis Kalogera and Mavroidi streets, Ayios Lazaros street and Armenikis Ekklisia, Kordiktonos and Vasileos Evagorou street and sections of Ermou street.

The €2.13m project is eligible for EU co-financing.

“The start of this project marks the beginning of a series of projects which will completely change the commercial centre of Larnaca, making it fully accessible to people with disabilities,” the municipality said in an announcement.

The municipality meanwhile is preparing plans for two other projects that will complete the revamp of the centre of town — the first for Ermou, Zenon Kitreaos, N D Demetriou and Cosma Lysioti streets and the second for the Acropolis Square area.