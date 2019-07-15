Work underway to create Paphos’ biggest urban park

Work got underway on Monday to create the biggest urban park in Paphos and one of the biggest in Cyprus.

Paphos municipality workers started clearing the ‘Pembes Wood’ which stretches from the back of the central Papantoniou supermarket to Char. Trikoupi street to transform it into a 21,000 square metre park.

Tons of rubbish, arbitrarily erected sheds and other material is being removed as the area has been abandoned for some 50 years.

Forestry Department officials were on site as the work got underway.