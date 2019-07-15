Menu
Local

Work underway to create Paphos’ biggest urban park

July 15, 2019 at 3:32pm
Edited by

Work got underway on Monday to create the biggest urban park in Paphos and one of the biggest in Cyprus.

Paphos municipality workers started clearing the ‘Pembes Wood’ which stretches from the back of the central Papantoniou supermarket to Char. Trikoupi street to transform it into a 21,000 square metre park.

Tons of rubbish, arbitrarily erected sheds and other material is being removed as the area has been abandoned for some 50 years.

Forestry Department officials were on site as the work got underway.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 15, 2019

Germany, Austria say sanctions among options for Turkey’s Cyprus drilling

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 15, 2019

House condemns 1974 coup and Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 15, 2019

28 kilos of cannabis found on beach in occupied north Cyprus — reports

Bouli Hadjioannou