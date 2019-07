Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman whose body was found in a car park of a Germasoyia apartment block in Limassol on Wednesday morning.

The body is understood to belong to a 32 year old Romanian national.

Police and medical examiners are at the scene.

Philenews said that first indications suggest the death was an accident.

The woman has been in Cyprus for the past few years and was staying with her brother and sister in law, it added.

(More later)