A 48-year-old woman from Poland died on Friday afternoon when she attempted to cross Franklyn Roosevelt Str. in Limassol with an electric scooter.

The victim, IZABELA ZOFIA IWANSKA, was hit by a passing car driven by a learner driver.

From the police report it is not clear if Iwanska was riding the scooter or pushing it in her attempt to cross the road.

The driver of the car was arrested as police continue to investigate.