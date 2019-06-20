Woman who came to Cyprus for wedding reported missing (photo)

Police are asking the public to help find a 31 year old Polish national who travelled to Cyprus earlier this month and has not been seen since June 15.
Patrycja Anita Bochnia, a permanent resident of Denmark, flew to Cyprus on June 7 to attend a friend’s wedding in Limassol.
She has been missing from her place of residence in Limassol since June 15 and has not returned to Denmark, police said.
The missing woman is 1.65 metres tall, of medium build with long brown hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25805057 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460. They can also contact the police online and on the police app.