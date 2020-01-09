Woman vindicated 35 years after indecent assault

A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail by Paphos District Court for indecently assaulting a 10-year-old girl 35 years ago, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

The offences date back to 1986 and 1987 when the victim, now aged 45, was 10 years old but were only reported to police in 2015.

Rania Evripidou wrote about her ordeal on her personal social media account, saying that at the time indecently assaulting a child was a minor offence not punishable with imprisonment.

“I was deprived of my life, my peace of mind. I knew I deserved to feel human again. After listening to the judge’s verdict, I felt like I was reborn,” Evripidou wrote in a post.

“It is never too late for a victim to bring a perpetrator to justice, no matter how many years have passed. A precedent has now been set, which I am very proud and happy about. I feel vindicated and can now move on,” she wrote.

Evripidou said it was a difficult decision to expose her identity to the world, adding that she wants to be the voice of those who have had experiences similar to hers.