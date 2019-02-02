Woman to stand trial in baby ‘sale’ case

A 47 year old woman from the Philippines will stand trial in connection with the baby ‘sale’ case as police continue to search for the gay couple who disappeared with the infant.

The two men – a Greek Cypriot and a Turk – are believed to have crossed into the Turkish occupied north and from there travelled to Turkey.

The woman appeared before Nicosia district court on Friday which referred her for trial at the Nicosia Criminal Court on charges of forgery, impersonation and illegal adoption on February 27.

She remains in custody until then.

The case came to light in mid January when the Greek Cypriot man asked the Family Court for sole custody of the child. When social services asked for more information he withdrew the application and then disappeared with the baby and his partner.

The woman is reported to have brought the baby to Cyprus, presenting false certificates that she is the birth mother.

Another birth certificate was then issued stating the Cypriot as the biological father.

Phileleftheros said the couple—who had married in New Zealand in 2015 – had tried to adopt a child earlier but were unable to do so because this is not permitted under Cyprus law.

Police has information that the baby’s birth mother – who is in the Philippines – had reached agreement with the Greek Cypriot for him to send her €250 a month until the baby was born to cover her expenses. Authorities believe she received between €1,000 and €1,500 until the birth of the child.

When she checked in to give birth she did so under the name of the woman currently in police custody. The latter’s name then appeared on the birth certificate, allowing her to bring the child to Cyprus.

