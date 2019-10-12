Woman tied up, beaten and robbed by hooded men

A 48 year old man reported to police that his 46 year old wife was attacked and beaten by three hooded men who robbed their home in Nicosia on Friday afternoon.

According to the husband, on Friday at 17:15 his wife called him saying that three men with hoods broke into their home, tied her up, covered her head with a hood, beat her up and stripped her jewellery and stealing other jewellery from the house, the value of which has not yet been estimated.

The woman managed to break free on her own and alert her husband.

Police searched the scene and the 46 year old woman was examined by state pathologist Sophocles Sophocleous.

Pera Chorio Police Station is investigating the incident.