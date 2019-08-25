Menu
Local

Woman reported missing in Paralimni area (photos)

August 25, 2019 at 6:16pm
Police are asking the public to help find Rahel Alemayehu Madebo, 26, from Ethiopia and a permanent resident of Lebanon who went missing at 6.45 am on Sunday while in the Ayia  Triada area of Paraliimni where she had gone with a friend.

Madebo has been visiting Cyprus since August 22.

She is of slight build, 1.80 metres tall with long black hair, of dark complexion with black eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T shirt, black long trousers and a black hat and was carrying a small bag with her passport and mobile phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on telephone 23893949 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.

 


