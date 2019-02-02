Woman remanded in connection to €25,000 stolen from private hospital

A woman who several years ago was spared prison because she was a mother of a young child, has been remanded in custody on suspicion of pocketing €25,000 from a private hospital, Phileftheros reported on Saturday.
It said that her arrest followed a complaint by the manager of the hospital when it emerged that patients believed to have outstanding sums had already paid for their treatment, and had documents to prove it.
The woman was arrested and appeared before Nicosia District Court yesterday which remanded her in custody for eight days.
The court heard that when the employee who had replaced her at the hospital’s account office started contacting patients in order to settle their bills, he was told that they had already done so.
They had been given a document that the sum had been paid but not an official receipt, and the money was never recorded in the hospital’s books or deposited in its accounts, the newspaper added.