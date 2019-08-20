Woman injured diving from Cape Greco Sea Caves

A 43 year old British woman permanent resident of Cyprus was injured while diving at the Sea Caves at Cape Greco at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon.
She was taken to shore by the fire service and lifeguards and then transferred by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital where she is undergoing medical tests.
The woman is conscious and has complained of back pain.
This is the third injury at the location this month and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre has reminded the public that approaching and diving from the sea caves at Cape Greco is prohibited as the ground area has been ruled dangerous because of erosion.
.