Woman in custody police probe theft of jewellery from Paphos home

A 41 year old woman was remanded in custody by Paphos district court on Monday to facilitate police investigations into a reported case on theft.
Police said on March 30, a businessman in Paphos complained to police that a woman from Romania had cleaned his house and he later discovered jewellery worth €17,000 was missing.
A warrant was issued for her arrest and she is in custody.
Earlier on Monday, Paphos district court remanded another woman in custody in connection with investigations into the theft of a ring worth €20,000.
