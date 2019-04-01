Menu
Woman in custody police probe theft of jewellery from Paphos home

April 1, 2019 at 6:15pm
A 41 year old woman was remanded in custody by Paphos district court on Monday to facilitate police investigations into a reported case on theft.

Police said on March 30, a businessman in Paphos complained to police that a woman from Romania had cleaned his house and he later discovered jewellery worth €17,000 was missing.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she is in custody.

Earlier on Monday, Paphos district court remanded another woman in custody in connection with investigations into the theft of a ring worth €20,000.

