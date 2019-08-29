Woman held as police probe death through reckless act of 34 year old woman

A 50 year old woman is under arrest on suspicion of causing death through a negligent, reckless or dangerous act, police said.

This follows the death of a 34 year old woman from Latvia who was taken to Larnaca Hospital on Tuesday where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday and test results are still pending to determine the exact cause of death.

As part of their investigations police obtained testimony that the 34 year old woman was in the Vergina area in Aradippou with other people and was offered a drink which may have contained narcotics.

The other people there were in their majority Russians

The woman was arrested on Wednesday but has been hospitalised in a private clinic in Limassol with health problems.

She remains under arrest at the clinic and will be remanded in custody there later today, police added.