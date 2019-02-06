Menu
Woman from Paphos dies from influenza A at Limassol Hospital

February 6, 2019 at 5:13pm
A 75 year old woman from Paphos died at Limassol Hospital where she had been admitted for influenza A,  philenews has reported.

It said the woman, who had serious preexisting health problems was taken to Limassol Hospital from Paphos and admitted into the intensive care unit where despite doctors’ efforts she died today.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 34 year old man from Larnaca died at Nicosia’s intensive care unit where he had been transferred from Larnaca Hospital in what is suspected to be another flu-related death.

The Ministry of Health said earlier this week that five people have died of influenza A so far this winter and that another 35 patients were still in hospital.

