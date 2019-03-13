Woman dies after being discharged from Paphos hospital; family claim medical negligence

The family of a 48 year old woman who died a little after being discharged from Paphos Hospital have filed a complaint with police accusing medical staff of medical negligence, philenews reported on Wednesday.
It said that the woman had been taken to hospital after she was taken ill but was discharged soon after because she felt better.
But she lost consciousness a little later and was rushed back to Paphos Hospitalwhere she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Her family accuse the doctors of medical negligence and of discharging her from hospital too early.
They have appointed a private pathologist to represent them at the post-mortem and intend to take legal action. They have also filed a complaint with police, philenews added.