Woman barricades herself in house with two children

A woman has barricaded herself in her house in Tseri with her two underage children, philenews reports.

It says the woman has been locked in her house since Wednesday night when police went to enforce a court order for her compulsory treatment at Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital.

She refused to comply and locked herself in the house where she lives with her two children.

Police officers have been on site since last night and according to philenews are trying to convince the woman to exit her home.

An Education Ministry spokesman said the woman has kept the two children at home for two weeks and will not take them to school.

He said the ministry had been informed by the school principal who became concerned when the children did not come to school.

The ministry spokesman told Antenna TV that the children were in good health.