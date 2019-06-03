Menu
Woman and man arrested in connection with theft of €7,000 cross from monastery

June 3, 2019 at 10:22am

Police on Sunday arrested a woman and a man to facilitate investigations into a case of theft of a €7,000-worth cross from Ayia Thekli monastery in Mosfiloti.

According to police, the theft was reported on March 31 by the monastery’s abbess.

On Sunday, a 47 year old man from a village in Larnaca was arrested in connection with the case. Police had an active warrant for his arrest for a theft that took place between September-October 2018.

Later on the same day, police arrested a 47 year old woman after receiving testimony linking her to the crime.

According to CNA, the two have admitted to committing the crime. They will be taken to Larnaca District Court today.

