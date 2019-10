A Wizz Air aircraft with 217 passengers on board on Wednesday landed safely at Paphos airport instead of Larnaca’s because of a severe thunderstorm.

The diversion took place at around five in the afternoon, local time, according to a Hermes Airports representative who also said the plane was coming from Skopje.

Passengers and crew had stayed on board until weather conditions permitted the safe return of the plane to Larnaca airport where it was scheduled to land at 7pm local time.

