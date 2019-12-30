Menu
Winter tourism in Cyprus on the rise-Eurostat

December 30, 2019 at 4:29pm
Winter tourism in the European Union in 2018-2019 recorded positive growth rates in most countries – including Cyprus – compared with the same period in 2017-2018, according to Eurostat.

Comparing the monthly figures for the entire 2018-2019 winter season with the same period of the previous year, 18.9 million more nights (+2.6 %) were spent in hotels and similar establishments in the European Union.

The highest shares of non-residents spending nights at hotels and similar accommodation were recorded in Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg (93.4 %, 90.4 % and 88.5% respectively).

The number of nights spent by residents in hotels and similar accommodation increased by 2.4 % at EU-28 level, following the increase of domestic tourism in all Member States except Greece and the United Kingdom.

In most of the countries, April was the month with the highest occupancy rates of bed places. Malta was the country with the highest net occupancy rate in the peak month (73.8 %, April), followed by Austria (66.6 %, February), Cyprus (60.7 %, April) and Spain (59.9 %, April).

During the winter season 2018-2019 net occupancy rates of bedrooms in hotels and similar accommodation establishments ranged from 20.2 % in Greece (November 2018) to 82.1 % in Malta (April 2019) to 60% in Cyprus (April 2019).

 

