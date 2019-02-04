Menu
Winners of Limassol Tourism Board-Cyprus Photographic Society photography competition

February 4, 2019 at 2:47pm

The Limassol Tourism Board and the Cyprus Photographic Society published today the pictures that won their Christmas photography competition.

Giannis Pavlides won the first prize with a picture named “Christmas knot.”

A picture named “Shopping” taken by Marios Ioannides won the second prize.

Athinoula Karouzi EFIAP won the third prize with a picture named “Santa.”

Five other pictures received commendations:

Maria Andreou – “Forgotten Hat”

Giannis Pavlides – “Christmas House”

Sofoklis Aipavlitis – “Santa’s House”

Aliki Metaxa Panayi EFIAP – “Christmas Spirit”

Yiannis Ioannides – “The Park”

See all the pictures at:

