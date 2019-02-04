Winners of Limassol Tourism Board-Cyprus Photographic Society photography competition

The Limassol Tourism Board and the Cyprus Photographic Society published today the pictures that won their Christmas photography competition.
Giannis Pavlides won the first prize with a picture named “Christmas knot.”
A picture named “Shopping” taken by Marios Ioannides won the second prize.
Athinoula Karouzi EFIAP won the third prize with a picture named “Santa.”
Five other pictures received commendations:
Maria Andreou – “Forgotten Hat”
Giannis Pavlides – “Christmas House”
Sofoklis Aipavlitis – “Santa’s House”
Aliki Metaxa Panayi EFIAP – “Christmas Spirit”
Yiannis Ioannides – “The Park”
See all the pictures at: