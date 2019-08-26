Wine Festival in Limassol

For 58th year the Municipality of Limassol is organising the famous Wine Festival. Local wine companies, traditional food, theatre, summer cinema, children’s activities, traditional music and dances and so much more.
30th of August – 8th of September
Where: Limassol Public Garden
Time: 19:00
