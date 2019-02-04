Wholewheat fusilli with mushrooms, walnuts and rocket

Ingredients
2 tablespoons dried porcini mushrooms
60 gr (3 tablespoons) unsalted butter
2 tablespoons of olive oil
¾ cup walnuts (in large pieces, not chopped)
1 medium onion, cut into thin slices
600gr. sliced portobello mushrooms
2 cloves of garlic melted
1 teaspoon of fresh thyme
1/3 cup parsley finely chopped
½ cup brandy
500gr wholewheat fusilli
½ cup parmesan grated
100rg goat cheese in pieces
3 cup rocket leaves
1 lemon zest
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Step 1:
Put the dried mushrooms in a bowl with ¼ cup of boiling water. Allow them to soften a little and then remove and chop them. Keep their water.
Step 2:
Put plenty of salted water in a pot to boil. Bake the pasta according to the instructions in the package. Drain and keep 2 cups of the water you boiled. Leave it in a bowl until you need it. In a large saucepan or pan, melt the butter with olive oil in medium-high heat. Add walnuts and saute for 3-4 minutes until they get a golden color.
Step 3:
Remove and place in a bowl. In the same pan, put the onion and sauté, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes until it softens. Boost the fire and add fresh mushrooms, porcini, garlic and thyme. Stir at intervals.
Step 4:
Add the parsley, the brandy and the water that you used for the porcini. Boil for about 4 minutes. The mixture should not be completely dry. Salt and pepper. Lower the fire and add the fusilli to the pan. Stir and add parmesan cheese together with ½ cup of boiled water. Stir.
Step 5:
Add the rocket, walnuts, goat cheese and lemon zest (keep a little to garnish). Stir them all together. Serve immediately and garnish with lemon zest.