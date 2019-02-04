Menu
Local Food

Wholewheat fusilli with mushrooms, walnuts and rocket

Ingredients

2 tablespoons dried porcini mushrooms

60 gr (3 tablespoons) unsalted butter

2 tablespoons of olive oil

¾ cup walnuts (in large pieces, not chopped)

1 medium onion, cut into thin slices

600gr. sliced portobello mushrooms

2 cloves of garlic melted

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

1/3 cup parsley finely chopped

½ cup brandy

500gr wholewheat fusilli

½ cup parmesan grated

100rg goat cheese in pieces

3 cup rocket leaves

1 lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Step 1:

Put the dried mushrooms in a bowl with ¼ cup of boiling water. Allow them to soften a little and then remove and chop them. Keep their water.

Step 2:

Put plenty of salted water in a pot to boil. Bake the pasta according to the instructions in the package. Drain and keep 2 cups of the water you boiled. Leave it in a bowl until you need it. In a large saucepan or pan, melt the butter with olive oil in medium-high heat. Add walnuts and saute for 3-4 minutes until they get a golden color.

Step 3:

Remove and place in a bowl. In the same pan, put the onion and sauté, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes until it softens. Boost the fire and add fresh mushrooms, porcini, garlic and thyme. Stir at intervals.

Step 4:

Add the parsley, the brandy and the water that you used for the porcini. Boil for about 4 minutes. The mixture should not be completely dry. Salt and pepper. Lower the fire and add the fusilli to the pan. Stir and add parmesan cheese together with ½ cup of boiled water. Stir.

Step 5:

Add the rocket, walnuts, goat cheese and lemon zest (keep a little to garnish). Stir them all together. Serve immediately and garnish with lemon zest.

