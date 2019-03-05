Whitebait with lentil puree

Ingredients
- 1 ½ cup (300 g) lentils
- ½ kilogram whitebait fish
- Flour (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 tablespoon of cumin powder,
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- ½ bunch of coriander, leaves only
- 1 fresh onion + extra for serving
- 2 medium tomatoes,
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- Oil for frying
- Salt, pepper, chopped parsley or coriander for garnish
Method
Step 1:
Rinse the lentils well and put them in a pot of plenty of water, together with two tomatoes cut in the middle. Allow them to boil, lower the heat and boil until soft, adding a little water when needed.
Step 2:
When the lentils are ready, put them in a blender or mixer, along with cumin, ginger, coriander, onion and oil to make the puree. Return them to the pot and reheat them before serving them.
Step 3:
In the meantime, add salt and pepper and fry the fish in plenty of oil. Remove and drain onto absorbent paper. Serve the lentils immediately, sprinkled with chopped parsley or coriander and accompany the food with fresh onions.
By chef Paris Christophides