Menu
Local Food

Whitebait with lentil puree

You May Also Like

Local Food
March 5, 2019

Seafood souvlaki with mixed rice

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
March 5, 2019

Cauliflower soup with curry oil and crayfish

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
March 5, 2019

Chicken with Riesling wine

Stelios Marathovouniotis