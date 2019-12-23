White Christmas in Troodos, increased cloud today island-wide

Snow is expected in Troodos today and until Christmas day promising a white Christmas for the area.
Today will mostly be cloudy island-wide with temperatures reaching 20 C inland and on the coast and 13 C in the mountains.
Tonight local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected island-wide and snow or sleet is expected in Troodos. Temperatures tonight will drop to 12 C inland, 14 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see local showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island with snow predicted for the Troodos area.
Small drop in temperatures is predicted for Tuesday. No shift predicted for Wednesday. There will be a small drop in temperatures on Thursday but not below normal levels for the time of year.