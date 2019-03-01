Which roads will be closed for the children’s carnival on Sunday?

A number of roads in Nicosia and Limassol will be closed on Sunday, March 3 for the children’s carnival parade.

Limassol

In Limassol, the paraders will start gathering at 10:00 am near the traffic lights of Enaerios until the junction near the traffic lights of 28 October – Lord Byron streets. Thus, the latter road will be closed.

The parade will start around 11:30 am at the junction on 28 October and Lord Byron streets and will conclude at the junction on 28 October and Anexartisias street. The latter road will be closed.

Also closed will be all roads north of 28 October street towards the junction with Anexartisias street and its junction with Archbishop Makarios III avenue.

Drivers will be able to use all municipality and private parking spots.

Nicosia

The children’s carnival parade in Nicosia will take place on Kyrenias avenue.

Kyrenias avenue from its junction with Evangelos Florakis street towards the junction with Karavas street will be closed from 9 am to 6 pm. All roads perpendicular to Kyrenias will be closed too.

The section of Kyrenias avenue from the junction with Evangelos Florakis street towards the junction with Lemesou avenue will also be closed for traffic from 9 am, for as long as the carnival chariots remain in standby there.

The section of Evangelos Florakis street from the junction with Kyrenias avenue towards the parking lot of Kapnos Airport Shuttle will also be closed for traffic from 9 am, for as long as the carnival chariots remain in standby there.