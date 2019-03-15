Menu
Local

Which roads will be closed during the Paphos marathon?

March 15, 2019 at 12:22pm

The 21st Paphos marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17.

More than 3,500 athletes from 50 countries are expected to participate in the run which will start and end at Paphos’ medieval castle.

The organisers announced that the marathon will start at 8:30 am at the castle’s square, with participants heading towards Poseidonos avenue. After, they will be directed towards Yeroskipou’s Riccos Beach and then will move to Eratous avenue to cover the distance between Kolonis and Danaes-Europis roundabout.

All roads included in the marathon will be closed for traffic between 8 am to 1 pm. Authorities said they will be opening them gradually, depending on the participants’ progress.

OSYPA bus services will also pause between 8 am to 1 pm.

Drivers are urged to avoid the aforementioned roads and comply with traffic police directions.

