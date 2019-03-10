Which Limassol roads will be closed during the carnival?

The carnival parade will start on Sunday in Limassol’s Makarios avenue at 1 pm and will conclude at 9 pm.
Police announced that a number of roads will be closed:
- The road starting from Enaerios traffic lights towards the Ayios Nikolaos roundabout will be closed from 8 am.
- Makarios avenue will be closed between 12 am and 9 pm, from the Enaerios traffic lights up to the traffic lights junction with Apostolos Varnavas avenue.
- All the streets north and south of Makarios avenue will remain closed from its junction with October 28 avenue (Enaerios) towards the junction with Apostolos Varnavas avenue.
Drivers are urged to follow police instructions and only park their vehicles in municipal and designated private parking spaces.