Local

Which brands do car thieves in Cyprus prefer?

June 14, 2019 at 1:45pm

Japanese brands are the country’s car thieves favourites, police figures show.

The force on Thursday published information on car thefts between 2013-2019.

Car thefts per brand

  1. Toyota (345)
  2. Mitsubishi (209)
  3. Mazda (198)
  4. Mercedes (186)
  5. Honda (173)
  6. Nissan (163)
  7. BMW (123)
  8. Renault (94)
  9. Suzuki (82)
  10. Ford (66)
  11. Chevrolet (36)
  12. OPEL (34)
  13. Audi (26)
  14. Volkswagen (26)

So far in 2019, Mitsubishi leads the list with six recorded case of theft, followed by Honda and Toyota with five each.

Access the figures here.

