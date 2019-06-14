Which brands do car thieves in Cyprus prefer?

Japanese brands are the country’s car thieves favourites, police figures show.
The force on Thursday published information on car thefts between 2013-2019.
Car thefts per brand
- Toyota (345)
- Mitsubishi (209)
- Mazda (198)
- Mercedes (186)
- Honda (173)
- Nissan (163)
- BMW (123)
- Renault (94)
- Suzuki (82)
- Ford (66)
- Chevrolet (36)
- OPEL (34)
- Audi (26)
- Volkswagen (26)
So far in 2019, Mitsubishi leads the list with six recorded case of theft, followed by Honda and Toyota with five each.
Access the figures here.