Which are Cyprus’ cheapest supermarkets?

A survey by the consumer service of the Commerce Ministry has compared prices for basic products at a number of supermarkets in all districts as part of a regular Price Observatory.

The survey covered a total of 401 products but these varied from district to district. It was carried out on February 25 and 26.

In Nicosia, Athienitis supermarket housed in the recently opened Nicosia Mall was the cheapest for a basket of the same 51 products. Sklavenitis was second, Ioannides third, Metro fourth and AlphaMega in Engomi fifth.

In Limassol for a basket of the same 64 products, Sklavenitis was the cheapest, followed by Metro, Lyssiotis, AlphaMega, Papantoniou and Papas.

In Paphos the survey covered 81 products. Sklavenitis was the cheapest, followed by AlphaMega, Philippos, Papantoniou and P. Papamichail.

In Larnaca the survey covered a basket with 47 products. Stelios was the cheapest, followed by Sklavenitis, Metro, Alambritis and AlphaMega.

Finally in the Famagusta district for a basket of 76 products, Kokkinos was the cheapest followed by Sklavenitis, Metro and Litsa.

The survey is carried out using the bar code of each product so as to minimise a possible comparison of products that may not be identical (eg parallel imports), the consumer protection service said.

In addition any product which is on special offer in any of the supermarkets on the day of the survey is excluded.

The consumer protection service noted that the products differ from district to district. They also differ from products selected for previous surveys. “Therefore any comparison of the total cost of the products of one Price Observatory with previous ones or with those of different districts should be avoided,” it said.

It added that consumers should also take into consideration the price index and the number of products which are cheapest at each supermarket.

But it clarified that the Price Observatory aims only to inform and assist consumers and in no way constitutes advice. It is not intended to and does not replace the market surveys consumers must carry out based on their own preferences and needs nor do the Price Observatories aim to tell consumers where to shop.

Information on the methodology used and for detailed information visit www.consumer.gov.cy.