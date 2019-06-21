Where to have kleftiko in the summer

Summer+Kleftiko=L.F.E.

A simple but romantic equation which is true for most Cypriots. We started an ‘investigation’ to find out the best kleftiko restaurants on the island, because you deserve your L.F.E.

By Artemis Evagorou

O Prosfygas

Right here, in this restaurant, I learned to eat kleftiko and every once in a while a feel that I need a revision. My parents’ house being five minutes away, every Saturday noon, our family enjoyed soft lamb which melted in our mouths.

So, some years later I started taking my own children here so they can learn how to eat kleftiko. Their food never dissappointed us, the prices are extremely moderate and the simple atmosphere travels my mind to past ages, when the word ‘trendy’ did not exist in our vocabulary.

Ammochostou 12, Aglantzia, Nicosia, 22334891, Monday-Saturday 12:00-00:00, Sunday 12:00-16:00

Kakos

When your cook happens to be a butcher too, you know that you have hit the jackpot. He will serve you selected and fresh pieces and he will cook using all the secrets of the trade.

Their space is quite small so reservations are necessary. It is interesting to see people queuing, holding their own pots, ready to store Kakos’ fresh kleftiko.

Ammochostou 7, Aglantzia, Nicosia, 22332096, Monday-Sunday 12:00-14:30, 18:00-23:00

Klatsimpampas

Klatsimpampas. A restaurant that is always, on the ‘where to eat the best kleftiko’ lists. Most of us know why Klatsimpampas is a legend of the trade, either from personal experience or by reading the tens of articles written about this spot.

They make wonderful kleftiko, which they serve in a blossoming, cool yard. A simple environment, however vital for every meat-eater. It’s worth mentioning that the kleftiko is prepared with the “Tseri” tradition: i.e. they tie it with string and they cook it in large pots. There is live music every Friday.

Costa Mishiaouli 45, Tseri, 22371852, 99616007, Tuesday and Friday 20:00-00:00

Porfirios

At Porfyrios, a family-run restaurant in Peristerona village, you will find authentic kleftiko, accompanied by scrumptious skin-on potatoes, cooked in aluminium foil.

Each portion of kleftiko is accompanied by bread and salad. The tavern is highly recommended to dine in!

Makariou 2, Peristerona, Nicosia, 99625690, Tuesday- Thursday: 19:00-24:00

Oi Pente Efkaliptoi

Oi Pente Efkaliptoi, one of Limassol’s most famous traditional taverns, serves delicious kleftiko (using only high-quality Cypriot meat), cooked to perfection. High quality of food, rich traditional meze dishes, reasonable prices and friendly staff!

Nikou Pattichi 5L, Limassol, 25336954, Tuesday- Saturday: 19:30-24:00, Sunday: 11:00-15:00

Militzis

Militzis is one of Larnaca’s most famous traditional taverns, offering rich meze dishes for 40 years. Here, the generous portions of delicious Kleftiko are served with potatoes also cooked in the clay oven, bread, olives, onion and kappari.

Piale Pasha 42, Larnaca, 24655867, Monday- Sunday: 12:00-00:00

Tamblios

We could not have skipped Athienou and Tamblios from our list. This traditional tavern with the weird name, will welcome you and hordes of visitors from Cyprus and abroad, with smile, good kleftiko and live music.

So if you prefer to combine your food with dance and fun, Tamblios is the place to be.

Archiepiskopou Makariou C9, Athienou, Larnaca, 24522326, Monday-Sunday 12:30-15:00, 19:00-02:30

Costaris

If you want to eat well, follow the locals. Because the locals know that if you want to eat finger-licking kleftiko you have to go to Costaris. Personally, I ate the best kleftiko in my life there and if you don’t believe i strongly urge you to go and find out yourself.

If you have kids, prepare for two things: 1. they will finally eat all their food and 2. before you go they will manage to get into the water fountain.

Don’t try to prevent them. Just take a change of clothes with you.

Archibishop Makariou C, Deryneia, 23822046, Monday-Sunday, 12:00-16:00, 18:00-23:00

Agios Amvrosios- Lefos Tavern

At this local rustic tavern with fantastic food and hospitality, Mrs. Epistimi Lefou is serving her famous kleftiko for more than two decades.

The tender meat is slowly cooked by mastery in wood-fired oven, accompanied by mouth-watering potatoes or bulgur pilaf with vegetables. Also try the fresh village salad with kappari to elevate your food experience, and then, finish your meal properly by having bourekia filled with anari!

Kofinou, Larnaca, 24323124, Tuesday- Sunday: 8:00-00:00