Where can you have a business lunch in Cyprus?

Forget everything you knew about boring business lunches and give colour and flavour to your lunch, by booking a table at the following restaurants:

Beba

A friendly tip: If you want to eat at Beba, call to book now so they can get you at least on the waiting list! This is a hot tavern, a talk of the town, all the rage and everything you can think of. The atmosphere of this shop is warm and sweet and the food really good. Try out the delicious kontosouvli, the beef in the charcoal, the liver with paprika and the fava with Cypriot Louvana. Don’t miss out on the pistachio caramel.

Pindarou 2, Nicosia, 22252626, Monday-Saturday: 18:30-23:30

Zen Room

A high quality gastronomic experience for lovers of sushi and Japanese cuisine, with strong Asian influences to its decor. What stands out in Zen Room is the consistent quality of its fish. It offers a large variety of sashimi, nigiri, uramaki, makimono, temaki, appetizers, salads, tempura, ramen, noodles, tappanyaki with beef chicken or seafood and oysters. Also delightful are the kame kaze rolls with tempura shrimp, smoked eel and spicy tuna, the spicy karashi seafood noodles, the yasai tempura with mixed vegetables and the Irish black angus with asparagus and soy-garlic sauce.

Amathountos Avenue 194, Limassol, 25 025555, Monday-Sunday, 11:30 – 24:00

Evohia

A warm and friendly place, with wooden decor and big windows. At Evohia, for three decades now we’ve been enjoying one of the best buffets in the capital. A very rich meal, which is comprised of 8 sides, 11 fresh salads and 13 main dishes such as legumes, Cypriot food like okra, peas and taro, kontosouvli, pork with cream and mushrooms, kleftiko, cod, salmon, pasta and its famous spinach cannelloni. If you don’t feel full after all these, then you can head to the desserts bar!

Archibshop Makarios Avenue ΙΙΙ 99, Nicosia, 22 376219, Monday-Sunday, 12:30 – 16:00

Harbour Blu

The restaurant at the brand new Radisson Blu hotel in Larnaca attracts foreign and Cypriot visitors for a business lunch in a modern environment. The unique options that their menu offers were a pleasant surprise, as we don’t get to often enjoy oxtail with foie gras and beets, burrata mozzarella with rocket leaves, sun-dried tomatoes and basil oil, risotto with chestnuts and mushrooms, duck “trilogy” with smoked aubergine and Cajun potatoes, as well as group fillet with potatoes with herbs, grilled tomatoes and beetroot mayonnaise. As for the desserts: chocolate tart with salted caramel and cappuccino ice cream and Pina Colada panacotta with pineapple compote.

Atlantidon 2, Larnaca, 24 505800, Monday- Sunday, 12:00 – 16:00

Marzano

This restaurant consistently makes delightful pasta dishes. Try the Tagliatelle Pollo with chicken, red pepper, ginger, turmeric, hot pepper and creamy cheese sauce. For bon viveurs I suggest the Lobster & Crab Ravioli stuffed with lobster and crab, brandy, champagne, tomato cubes and cream.

Diagorou 7, Nicosia, 22 663240, Monday-Sunday, 12:00 – 16:00

Muse

With a panoramic view of the sea and the whole of Paphos, Muse welcomes its guests for casual business lunches. Well-prepared sandwiches, wraps, salads, pasta, meat and seafood. If you prefer a light luncy then you can choose between the avocado-mozzarella sandwich, the Chicken Caesar wrap and the Halloumi Ball salad with halloumi balls, dried apricot, mantoles and balsamic and green apple sauce. From its mains, the dishes that stand out are the club sandwich with chicken breast, crispy bacon, edam cheese, egg and mayonnaise with fries and coleslaw, the very soft chicken souvlaki marinated with yoghurt and the green Frutti di Mare tagliatelle.

Andrea Ioannou 16, Paphos, 26 941951, Monday – Sunday, 08:30 – 23:30

Skinny Fox

The London-influenced aristocratic decoration grabs your attention as soon as you get inside. It is the reason that Skinny Fox is one of the most popular spots of the capital. In a totally romantic and cozy atmosphere, you will experience unbelievable flavours such as the beef fillet accompanied by truffle potato foam and the delicious ravioli with foie gras. If you don’t want to eat, go to the big central bar and have your pick among fine wines, cocktails and other drinks of the menu.

Menandrou 14, Nicosia, 22256070, Monday-Sunday 10:00-01:00

Stoa tou Dimitri

If you’re hosting partners from abroad and want to introduce them to authentic Cypriot cuisine, don’t look elsewhere. This well-known spot in Nicosia has been operating since 1985 and its clientele includes a very interesting mix of people which prefer well-cooked hearty meals, moderate prices and the family environment. I Stoa tou Dimitri offers different dishes every day such as beans, chickpeas, peas with lamb and oven-roasted chicken with potatoes along with souvlakia, sieftalia, halloumi, sausage, lamb or beef liver, all cooked in perfection.

Digeni Akrita 28Ε, Nicosia, 22 343030, Monday-Saturday, 12:30 – 16:00

Pyxida

Pyxida is one of the best fish taverns in Cyprus, aiming to satisfy each desire of the most demanding customers, as far as fish is concerned. Guests can make a selection of dips like taramas, eggplant salad, tyrokafteri, black grilled olives and enjoy great, fresh fish.

Menandrou 5, Nicosia, 22445636 Monday- Sunday: 12:00-15:30 & 19:00-23:00

Draught Microbrewery

The atmospheric Microbrewery, housed in a renovated building, next to Limassol’s medieval castle, is a favourite spot for locals and visitors. A heaven for beer and meat lovers as it specialises in both. Draught’s mixed grill, Johnny Walker baby back ribs, U.S.D.A. beef burger, German sausage platter and lamb chops for the hungry ones of the company and at least 20 different kinds of beer. Don’t miss out on the shrimp and beef fajitas and don’t leave without trying the New York cheesecake and banoffee.

Vasilissis 5, Limassol, 25 820470, Monday-Thursday, 12:00 – 23:00, Friday-Saturday, 12:00 – 23:30.