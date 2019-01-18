Where can you find great soup in Cyprus?

January is the most depressing month of the year. It is extremely cold, Christmas are behind us, our wallet is empty and we’ve probably gained weight. Nevertheless, January is good in one thing. It is the soup month and as it is known, soup is healing to our bodies and souls. Therefore, this is where you will go to ‘heal’ yourself!

Get Fresh

One of the first restaurants in Cyprus that established soup as a daily feature in their menu, Get Fresh still offers two different soups every day. They have a big variety of meat, vegetable and vegan soups. You can sign up on their website to be informed what soups they’ll be offering each day, whether it will be the Borscht soup with beets and beef, the orange and fennel soup, the creamy chicken soup with mushrooms, the louvana soup or the classic Nana with sweet potatoes, carrots and pumpkin. Of course, they also offer countless other options besides soup, which are waiting for you to discover them.

Andrea Demetriou 4, Nicosia, Monday-Friday 07:30-17:00, Saturday 09:30-17:00

Artnaldas – Concept Experience

While you’ll be looking at the jewelry, clothes and books by various Cypriot and Greek artists, Michalis will get on his bike, ride to Ayios Antonios market, buy fresh supplies, open his kitchenette and Vicky, with a smile, will bring you a masterpiece soup, especially prepared for you. At Artnaldas you can try tomato soup with garlic and freshly ground pepper, carrot soup, pumpkin soup, mushroom soup or whatever the market offers on the day.

Arnaldas 2, Nicosia, 22350355, Monday- Friday: 8:00-19:00, Saturday: 9:30-19:00

Cito Gourmet express

What do you get if you cross a delicatessen with a coffee shop? The gourmet and value for money Cito Gourmet express, of course! You must surely have seen its delicious platters on instagram before, which look like edible works of art. If you haven’t visited yet, go soon and get a pumpkin, carrot, vegetable, ginger or porcini mushroom soup.

Themistokli Dervi 48, Nicosia, 22591159, Monday-Friday 7:30-20:00, Saturday-Sunday 8:00-19:00

Pyxida

Do I need to say anything about Pyxida? Of course not. For years now it has been one of the most popular fish restaurants of the country, consistently serving great quality seafood. You will visit Pyxida to taste fresh, well-cooked fish, however in the restaurant you will also find their famous and the author’s favourite fish soup, which he eats year round.

Menandrou 5, Nicosia, 22445636 / Limassol Marina, 25051200, 12:30-15:00, 19:30-23:30

Artigiano

We love Artigiano, because we all need a warm, cozy and unpretentious space where we can enjoy our coffee, wine and food. But now, we can also enjoy our soup! Artigiano warms our hearts and stomachs with their homemade recipes such as vegetable soup with chicken, pumpking soup and wait for it… trachanas! Have a lunch break, go to Artigiano, grab one of their blankets, order a trachanas and then don’t go back to work!

Stasikratous 26Α, Nicosia, 22315131, Monday-Thursday 08:00-00:00, Friday 08:00-00:30, Saturday 09:00-00:30, Sunday 10:00-00:00

Olives & Burgers

This shop has been treating us for years with their tasty, healthy and meticulously prepared dishes. At Olives & Burgers you will find a great variety of soups either in their “soup of the day” or the DIY part of the menu. Customers can make their own soups by picking broth, vegetables, meat and other ingredients. Some of the “soups of the day” are the sweet potato soup with carrot, the ginger and onion soup, the broccoli, mushroom, carrot, spinach and ginger soup, the lentil soup and the seafood soup.

Prodromou 37, Nicosia, 77777447, Monday-Saturday 08:00-22:00

Wagamama

The Japanese movie Tampopo is a three-hour film on how to prepare the perfect ramen. Thank god, we don’t have to go through this process as Wagamama has already done it for us. The beef chilli ramen is my favourite choice from their menu, regardless of the season.

Themistokli Dervi and Menandrou, Nicosia, Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos, Grigori Afxentiou 39, Larnaca, Limassol Marina, Monday-Thursday, Sunday 12:00-23:00, Friday-Saturday 12:00-23:30

Mamma Lou Jars & Pastry

We have learned Mamma Lou because of her delicious sweets and freshly baked pastries. The olive muffin and the cheese pie with three cheeses fill customers’ stomachs every day, while their famous cheesecakes are now famous. However, if you didn’t know they also serve a great trachanas soup, a tasty mushroom soup and a hearty chicken and vegetable soup.

Diagorou 15Α Nicosia, 22003416, Monday-Friday 08:30-18:00, Saturday 09:00-13:00

Bakery Kafeneio

Bakery Gourmet Kafeneio is a cozy, alternative coffee shop with a twist, in the heart of Limassol. Visit Gourmet Kafeneio to eat healthy and fresh food with a focus on vegan, vegetarian and gluten free products. Ask from Christiana and Ioulietta to serve you their amazing chia puddings, vegan truffles, spirulina smoothies, vegan buddha bowls or vegan crepes (tasting like a carrot cake or a pumpkin pie). Now they also serve a vegan pumpkin soup with coconut cream, fresh coriander and pomegranate!

Euelthontos 4, Limassol, 25106881, Monday- Saturday: 9:00-16:00

Ousia Lounge Café Bar

You’re dying for soup, good soup, delicious and well-prepared. But you can’t be bothered to make it, nor to go out to buy it. After all, you can’t leave the heater at your home all alone. What you will do is to grab your phone and call Ousia Lounge-Café-Restaurant and choose one of (or all) of the following: creamy mushroom soup, lentil soup, carrot soup, pumpkin and carrot soup and the velvety soup with tomato and feta.

24 Irenes Str. & Jamiou, Str., Medieval Castle Square, Limassol, 357 109040, Monday-Saturday: 9:00-23:00

Nippon Japanese Restaurant

This restaurant does not need any special introduction, as in the few months since it has opened it earned its place on the gastronomic map of Cyprus and it is consider to be one of the best places in town to eat sushi and other Japanese delicacies. Here they serve soups all year with special flavors and combinations such as white miso, seaweed , tofu, mushrooms and onion soup, the Osuimono with sea bass, courgettes, mushrooms, carrots, peppers and onion, the full of taste Suzuki cilantro soup with sea bass, coriander , olive oil and sesame oil and onion, and finally the Soba tempura with tempura shrimp and soba noodles.

Stadiou 120, Larnaca, 24400330, Monday-Sunday 12:00-15:00, 18:00-24:00

To Kafe tis Chrysanthis

I personally love this coffee shop very much. Located in the heart of the historic part Larnaca, here you can enjoy the sweet, old-fashioned rhythms of the city, surrounded by positivity, friendly service, cute decor and delicious homemade dishes, which include soups as the carrot soup, the mushroom soup, the pumpkin soup and the broccoli soup with cheddar cheese.

Nicolaou Rossou & Iphaistou 1, Larnaca, Cyprus, 24256262, Monday-Sunday 8:00-24:00

Meraki Market Café

Meraki: a modern Greek word, often used to describe doing something with soul, creativity, or love. Meraki is a café fully committed to a healthier lifestyle, offering its clients delicious vegan or gluten free dishes, made by selected, high-quality materials. Here, you can enjoy Buddha Bowls, granola and pancakes for breakfast, while vegan burgers, wraps and tasteful salads seem ideal for your lunch. You will of course find the soup of the week here, which is accompanied, if you want, with two toasts with melted cheese.

Griva Digeni 57, Paphos, 26221527, Monday-Friday: 9:00-18:00, Saturday: 9:00-17:30

